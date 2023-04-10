Jurgen Klopp has Nicolo Barella at the top of his new Liverpool midfielder list











Jurgen Klopp has placed Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella at the top of his shopping list for this summer’s upcoming transfer window.

Barella has been a player of interest for Liverpool for some time now after a series of impressive seasons over in Serie A.

And according to Calciomercato, Liverpool manager Klopp has put Barella at the very top of his list when it comes to landing new midfielders over the summer.

Liverpool are looking to bring in a number of midfield players this summer and it’s widely accepted that Jude Bellingham is the main man the Reds want.

Bellingham is expected to spark a transfer scramble this summer and Liverpool, along with Real Madrid and Manchester City, are expected to push hard for the England man.

However, Calciomercato is reporting that Barella is an option for Liverpool and Klopp.

It’s reported that Liverpool are ready to go to Inter with a huge offer in the region of £70m in order to tempt the Milan club to sell Barella. It’s suggested Jurgen Klopp has a big soft spot for Barella.

Klopp has previously lauded Barella as being a ‘top class’ midfielder, while Jamie Carragher recently claimed the Italian was one of the best in Europe right now.

TBR’s View: Barella at Liverpool would be brilliant

Those who have watched Nicolo Barella for some time will know he is an exceptional midfield player. And with that, he’s just what Liverpool need this summer.

Naturally, Bellingham is the one they want the most in the stands. But Barella has so much quality and it’s easy to see why Jurgen Klopp really wants to sign him.

£70m isn’t the cheapest price. But Liverpool need to spend this summer and if that means splashing the cash a bit on a few players, then so be it.