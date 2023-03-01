Tsimikas deemed 'absolutely brilliant' in Liverpool win over Wolves











Sky Sports pundit Darren Ambrose praised Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas in the Reds’ win over Wolves on Wednesday night.

The Greece international played a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s side making it 2-0 against Julen Lopetegui’s charges at Anfield.

On 77 minutes, Tsimikas embarked on a run down the left following a neat one-two with Cody Gakpo.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The £65,000-a-week ace (Salarysport) then played a ball across for Mohamed Salah, who poked home into the empty net.

“An absolutely brilliant run from Tsimikas,” Ambrose said on Sky Sports News (1/3/23, 21:38). “It’s come off Salah’s thigh and he needs that.”

Tsimikas was one of six changes from Klopp, the 26-year-old replacing Andrew Robertson at left-back.

He delivered a solid display for Liverpool, impressing both defensively and going forward.

The way he made his way into the Wolves box and waited for the right moment before setting Salah up was especially superb.

It was also great to see the Liverpool forward handed a goal on a plate, which doesn’t seem to happen all that often.

Salah’s goal came not long after Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Not the prettiest of displays from Liverpool, but a win nevertheless, and that’s what counts.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tsimikas shines once again

Tsimikas certainly deserves to be getting more game time than he has been for much of his time at Anfield.

This season, he has made 20 appearances, but just six of those have been Premier League starts.

Nevertheless, Tsimikas’ presence in the squad shows how important it is to have good strength in depth.

Certainly food for thought for Klopp going forward in terms of left-back selection.

And in terms of Wednesday night’s result, it sees Liverpool move to sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.