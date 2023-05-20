Liverpool eyeing £30m ace who Momo Sissoko has compared to Luka Modric - report











Liverpool are likely to bolster their midfield ranks this summer amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

While Alexis Mac Allister is one of the players most heavily linked with an Anfield move, other names are doing the rounds.

FootballTransfers has now reported that Liverpool have set their sights on Feyenoord club captain Orkun Kokcu.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

The report claims that the Reds are considering a move for the 22-year-old, who has enjoyed an amazing season.

However, Liverpool are reportedly wanting to make some ‘big purchases’ first, before looking at other options.

Kokcu burst onto the scene during the 2019-20 campaign, but his form dropped off somewhat the following season.

This changed after Arne Slot took the Feyenoord reins, helping bring the best out of the Turkey international.

Kokcu has captained his side to the Eredivisie title this term, registering eight league goals and three assists.

He has also netted three goals and claimed two assists from 10 Europa League outings in 2022-23.

Liverpool may well have intense competition for the £35million-rated player.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with Kokcu in recent months.

It’s not surprising, really. He has enjoyed the kind of season that normally culminates in a big career move.

Former Liverpool and Juventus ace Mohamed Sissoko has even compared Kokcu to Luka Modric.

Photo by LFC Foundation/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

In an interview with TuttoJuve, Sissoko recommended Kokcu as the ‘perfect’ signing for the Bianconeri.

Sissoko claimed that Kokcu has “the same quality of play ” as Modric, as well as “the potential to reach his level”.

All in all, Kokcu looks like a good shout for Liverpool, and at £35million, he won’t exactly break the bank either.