Arsenal backed to sign midfielder wanted by Spurs, Liverpool and Man United











Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with Orkun Kokcu of late.

A month ago, The Express claimed that the Gunners have a long-term interest in the Feyenoord captain.

Meanwhile, Marcel van der Kraan suggested that Spurs, the Red Devils and the Reds have also been scouting Kokcu.

“I think more and more top clubs are looking at him now,” the Dutch journalist told Kick-off, via Soccer News.

“In recent weeks the stands have been full of scouts, including from the top six of the Premier League.

“Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool; Everyone had scouts there.”

Now, Feyenoord icon Johan Boskamp believes Kokcu will join Arsenal ahead of other suitors this summer.

“I don’t know where (Kokcu’s) ceiling is,” he told RTV Rijnmond.

“But what the coach (Arne Slot) has done well is making him feel important. Everything goes through Kokcu.

“The way I hear it, he goes to Arsenal. They want to get a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

“When you hear those amounts (£35million), I don’t think he will stay with us.”

Competition

Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United could all do with bolstering their midfield ranks soon.

And Kokcu is a great shout for the Gunners, Spurs, the Reds and the Red Devils alike.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength at Feyenoord, becoming their captain.

Kokcu is a complete and versatile midfielder who boasts outstanding technical abilities and has an eye for goal.

Despite playing as a deep-lying midfielder, he has registered 12 goals and five assists this season.

Kokcu looks like a star of the future and, as such, it’s not surprising to see him linked with so many top clubs.

Will Arsenal beat the likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Man United this summer?

Obviously it’s a big claim from Boskamp, given the quality of the competition, but they have a good chance.