Liverpool are already looking to after a transfer for Dominik Szoboszlai with the Reds monitoring Levi Colwill as the Tottenham Hotspur target eyes crunch talks at Chelsea.

That is according to the Evening Standard, which reports that Liverpool and Manchester City are among the Premier League teams keen on Colwill. It also adds that the centre-half wants talks with Mauricio Pochettino before he will accept Chelsea’s latest offer of a new contract.

The Blues have offered the 20-year-old a new deal after his superb form on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion. Colwill spent the 2022/23 season on the south coast but broke through with Roberto De Zerbi in charge. He ended the term with 17 appearances and laid on two assists.

Colwill wants crunch talks at Chelsea as Liverpool monitor his situation

Chelsea now hope to tie Colwill down with a new long-term contract and Pochettino is a big fan of his. But the Southampton-born talent will not pen a new deal until he has spoken with the Argentine. Colwill refuses to be just a backup to the Blues’ many defenders next season.

Colwill believes he risks missing out on a place in England’s Euro 2024 team by spending the year on the sidelines. Gareth Southgate took note of his performances at Brighton, who the Evening Standard adds made an unsuccessful club-record £40m bid to try and buy Colwill.

Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City are now paying close attention to Chelsea’s efforts to sign Colwill to a new contract. But the west London outfit intend to reject any approaches for the defender. The Blues insist he is not for sale at any price with a contract valid to 2025.

Tottenham are also interested in a transfer for Colwill this summer

Liverpool could look to test Chelsea’s resolve to a transfer if Colwill refuses to sign the new contract. A move by the Reds to target the defender would likely follow their swoop to sign Szoboszlai. BBC Sport notes Liverpool told RB Leipzig they will pay his £60m release clause.

But Liverpool may face further competition beyond Brighton and Manchester City if Chelsea let Colwill leave. Ben Jacobs told Last Word on Spurs in June that Tottenham are admirers of Colwill. Spurs rate the centre-half highly and held internal discussions but without any move.

Any side keen on Colwill’s transfer would also likely have to smash the £40m bid by Brighton. Chelsea do not want to let him leave after a season in which De Zerbi praised Colwill for his ‘fantastic’ progress. The 2022/23 term was the defender’s first year in the Premier League.