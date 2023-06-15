Tottenham have spoken about signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs who was speaking on Last Word on Spurs about Tottenham’s plan to reinforce their defence this summer.

According to Jacobs, Ange Postecoglou is keen to add some Premier League-proven experience to his backline, and Colwill is one player that has been discussed at Spurs.

Colwill was recently the subject of a £40m bid from Brighton, but, so far Chelsea have been determined to keep the player. However, of course, things could change if Tottenham enter the race in a big way.

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Chelsea defender and Spurs.

“Look out for Premier League defenders, I would add another name even though I don’t think he’ll be gettable, Levi Colwill, Tottenham are one of the clubs in for Colwill. Just so I don’t get misquoted on this I mean they have discussed him internally and they have a high appreciation for the player, I don’t mean they have moved. The reason they haven’t moved is because, like Brighton, they’re getting the same indications out of Chelsea, which is that the player is not for sale,” Jacobs said.

Colwill looks like a very talented player to say the least, but £40m for someone who has played fewer than 20 Premier League games is extortionate.

Of course, the key in the transfer market is to capture these top talents early, but at £40m you could surely buy someone a bit more established who can do a similar job.

It is a tough one to judge. On one hand, £40m could be a bargain if Colwill realises his potential, but on the other hand, he’s barely played at this level.

Spurs need to continue their internal discussions before making a decision on this one.