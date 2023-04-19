Callum Wilson thinks Liverpool will be contenders to sign 'superstar'











Callum Wilson does not believe that Liverpool are really out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, and thinks that the Reds can be optimistic about their chances of landing the midfielder.

The Newcastle United star was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast following the reports that Liverpool have withdrawn from the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

Of course, no side has been more heavily linked to Bellingham since his move to Borussia Dortmund than the Reds. And it has become painfully apparent this season that Jurgen Klopp needs to overhaul the midfield this summer.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It has been a really tough season for Liverpool. And their failure to really strengthen in the middle of the park last summer has cost the club in this campaign.

Wilson thinks Liverpool remain in the race to sign Jude Bellingham

So it was a real kick in the gut for many supporters when various reports – including one from The Times – claimed that Liverpool are no longer looking to sign Bellingham.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bellingham will surely move in either this summer or the next. And whoever signs the 19-year-old is clearly landing one of the world’s best talents. He is a potential ‘superstar‘.

But The Times suggested that Liverpool no longer the merit of spending so much on one player when so many changes are needed.

So an Anfield move does not appear to be on the cards. Or perhaps, it could still be.

Callum Wilson was asked about Liverpool’s decision to reportedly look elsewhere. And he suggested that he is not convinced that the Reds are no longer in the race.

“Let’s be serious, they’re saying they’re pulling out because they want the fee to reduce. It’s football politics. It’s standard. Act like you’re not interested about something and all of a sudden it’s like: ‘no, no, no, we want you’,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“Liverpool’s a top football club, so you should be optimistic about getting anyone in your door.”

Much can change by the time the summer arrives. Players have made shock moves at the last minute when they appear to be destined to move elsewhere.

So it would be foolish to completely write Liverpool off. They may currently have no intention to make a move. But things change.

Certainly, if they do not get Bellingham, Liverpool need to pull something special out of the bag.