Liverpool determined to sign Antonio Silva ahead of Manchester United











Liverpool are the frontrunners when it comes to the interest in impressive young Portuguese central defender, Antonio Silva.

The Reds are looking to bring in a new defender in the summer, with Joel Matip the player expected to make way in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

And according to GiveMeSport’s Dean Jones, Silva is the player who has shot right to the top of Liverpool’s list.

GMS reports how Liverpool think they can beat a host of clubs including Manchester United to the signing of Silva.

LISBON, PORTUGAL – 2023/03/07: Antonio Silva (R) of Benfica seen in action during the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 2nd leg match between SL Benfica and Club Brugge at Estadio da Luz Stadium. Final score: SL Benfica 5:1 Club Brugge. (Photo by Hugo Amaral/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Glowing references

The teenager’s performances with Benfica have caught the eye. The Portuguese side are believed to be looking for around £88m for Silva, and that’s the release clause they’ve set in his contract.

Liverpool have been following Silva for some time now and links initially emerged back in February.

Jamie Carragher is a big fan of Silva as well, tipping the youngster to go right to the very top.

“The first goal is from that young defender I have highlighted a couple of weeks ago, I told you all about him, and there he is, Antonio Silva. I mentioned his defensive prowess. But goalscoring there as well. He is going to be a superstar,” Carragher lauded.

TBR’s View: Silva could be the one for Liverpool

The last few times Liverpool have spent monster sums of money have proven to be good decisions. Van Dijk and Alisson are both prime examples, while Darwin Nunez looks like he’ll be the same.

Antonio Silva does look every bit the quality defender Liverpool crave. His performances have been nothing short of outstanding and Jamie Carragher has rightly raved about him.

£88m is a huge sum. But nowadays, the best players cost big money and Antonio Silva looks the real deal.

If Liverpool can sort their midfield and then sign Silva as well, then the future really is looking bright.