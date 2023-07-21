Liverpool could yet sign ‘fantastic’ midfielder who Postecoglou wants at Tottenham

Liverpool will be looking for yet another midfielder after Fabinho moved to Saudi Arabia and Jordan Henderson looks to be following suit.

The Reds knew they were in for a busy summer anyway and have moved to sign both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister already.

But with Henderson and Fabinho throwing a spanner in the works, Jurgen Klopp will now need to go into the market again before the window closes.

And according to The Independent, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could very much still be a player that Klopp looks to bring to Liverpool.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Writing in the latest Reading the Game newsletter for The Independent, Miguel Delaney says that Gallagher is a midfield player who Liverpool are fond of.

Of course, any move for Gallagher will be met with competition. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou apparently sees Gallagher as the ideal signing for his Tottenham side.

The ‘fantastic‘ Gallagher initially shone at Crystal Palace on loan before returning to Chelsea. From there, he’s been inconsistent, much like the Blues in general.

Chelsea are expected to ask for around £40m if they are to sell Gallagher. Whether or not they’ve sell to a direct top four rival, though, remains to be seen.

A Henderson replacement

Conor Gallagher is never going to be the most gifted player technically. But like Jordan Henderson, he makes up for things in spirit, determination, and grit.

Gallagher would very much fill the void left by the Liverpool skipper. He’d get about the pitch and press, just like Jurgen Klopp demands.

The Chelsea man faces a big summer really this year. He needs to know of he’s firmly in Pochettino’s plans or not.

If not, then a move to Liverpool would be perfect, while the switch to Tottenham should also be something he considers.