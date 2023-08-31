Liverpool could yet make last minute approach for £22m player dubbed the ‘new Fabinho’

Liverpool could still make a late move to sign Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

That’s according to Football Transfers who confirmed that Liverpool could still make another approach for the Brazilian they inquired about earlier this summer.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Labelled the ‘new Fabinho’, Andre would of course be intended to replace his fellow Brazilian at Anfield this season.

And you would expect that any deal hinges on the future of Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are said to be front-runners for the Bayern Munich player but could still be rivalled by Manchester United.

It wouldn’t seem that Liverpool would sign two midfielders before deadline day so fans might imagine that it’s one or the other.

And judging by the strength of reports, it could be perceived that £22m Andre is a backup solution to Gravenberch.

However, it’s an interesting comparison given the two players are stylistically different.

Andre is a defensive minded midfielder whereas Gravenberch flourishes in a more advanced box-to-box role.

Perhaps Liverpool will consider that they can target either given the flexibility of the likes of Alexis Mac Allister.

A stumbling block in any Andre deal will be that his club Fluminense are insisting that the midfielder will not be sold until the current season is over.

That would therefore rule out a sale before deadline day.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

However, given Liverpool are reportedly considering another move they must be convinced that they can alter that position.

Liverpool do currently have one of the smallest squads in the Premier League.

And given they have Europa League football to navigate this season it would be surprising if they made no further additions.

Reports do suggest that Andre is most likely to remain a Liverpool player but it will certainly be interesting to see if Liverpool can push that stance.

It would seem Liverpool want one more midfield addition in a summer revamp which will last long in the memory.