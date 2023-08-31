Manchester United have not yet given up on their hopes to sign Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch despite Liverpool pressing on with their move.

That’s according to a Sky Sports update via Football Daily on X.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Presenter Tom White claimed that Gravenberch has now not been involved in training as he hopes to push through a departure.

He also shared that Liverpool remain at the front of the queue for any deal.

White said: “Some news to bring you now regarding Ryan Gravenberch who was not involved in training and is hoping to get the green light over an exit from Bayern Munich today.

“Remember it’s Liverpool who are pushing for his signature.

“The clubs remain in talks over a fee and structure of a potential deal.

“While Liverpool are in the driver’s seat we have been told that Manchester United have not ended their interest in Gravenberch.”

And this is a significant update given Liverpool have already experienced defeat to a rival in two key deals this summer.

Sky say Manchester United could still rival Liverpool for Gravenberch

Liverpool fans probably wouldn’t need reminding about Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

However, fans will now hope the club have learned from their mistake and move swiftly with this deal.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

As Gravenberch’s former manager, Erik Ten Hag obviously has a certain pull at Manchester United but Liverpool do seem favourites to land the midfielder.

The £20m Dutch international is still only 21-years-old and does seem to have a ton of untapped potential.

And if Liverpool do sanction a deal then missing out on the names above may prove to be a blessing in disguise.

The transfer is definitely one to watch closely ahead of deadline day.

Liverpool reportedly remain in pole position for now, but that has recently been the start of an unfortunate story.