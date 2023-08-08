Liverpool could sign ‘one of the best ball-playing defenders’ around for just £34.5m

Liverpool have been linked with Perr Schuurs in recent months.

Now, a new report linking Jurgen Klopp’s Reds with the Dutchman has surfaced.

Calciomercato is the outlet that has provided a new update involving Liverpool and Schuurs.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

The report claims that the Reds ‘remain at the window’ for the Torino star, alongside West Ham.

Apparently, a transfer is the ‘most obvious’ scenario for Schuurs, amid big interest from the Premier League.

As well as Liverpool and West Ham, Crystal Palace were reportedly in the race, but that has now changed.

They apparently offered €30million (£25.8million), which Toro owner Urbano Cairo rejected. Their pursuit has ‘stopped for now’.

The Reds are still in pursuit, but they haven’t placed a bid for Schuurs, who reportedly has a €40million (£34.5million) price tag.

Also, the report doesn’t specify whether Liverpool are willing to pay the £34.5million demanded for the player.

Cairo is ‘inflexible’ about the fee, so the Reds – or any other suitors – will struggle to negotiate a discount.

Our view

Schuurs would be a really good shout for Liverpool as they look to kick on after last season’s struggles.

The defender extremely talented, young, physically imposing and relatively inexpensive.

Schuurs made 30 Serie A appearances for Torino last season, quickly hitting the ground running following his move from Ajax.

As per a 90Min report from before his move to Italy, he was ‘viewed as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Netherlands.’

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Schuurs has himself been compared to Van Dijk. So it would be a good opportunity for the Reds to bring a potential successor.

Obviously Van Dijk is showing no signs of slowing down.

The prospect of two Dutch powerhouses shoring up the Liverpool defence for the next few years is a feasible – and exciting – one.