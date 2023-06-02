‘It could be an option’: Agent admits his ‘amazing’ player could leave after being asked about Liverpool move











George Gardi has admitted that Perr Schuurs could leave Torino this summer amid a number of links to Liverpool.

Speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, the agent was discussing the Dutch defender’s performances for Torino this season and his plans for the future.

Schuurs has done a fantastic job for the Serie A club this season, and now, it may be time for him to progress in his career.

His agent says that Schuurs’ ambition is to play at the very highest level of European football, and he says that a departure from Torino could be on the cards this summer.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Schuurs could leave

Gardi shared an updateon his client after being asked about Liverpool and Newcastle.

“Another one to watch is Perr Schuurs who had a fantastic season at Torino. We had really strong links, recently I heard about Liverpool after Newcastle sent their scouts to watch the player. How is the feeling on Newcastle and Liverpool? Both clubs will be on the market for a centre-back,” Romano said.

“I think it was a very intelligent choice for him to accept the offer from Torino. He has taken one step back for three steps forward in his future. His ambition is to play at the highest level of European football. He’s had an amazing season so there are several clubs interested in him, and we will discuss with Torino if it is a decision that is positive for all parties, it could be an option to evaluate this summer,” Gardi said.

Good enough

Schuurs wants to be playing at the top level of European football, and who can really blame him?

The defender has proven this season that he’s more than good enough to play for a top club, and he could well be a real asset for either Newcastle or Liverpool if they make their moves.

Of course, it remains to be seen what the future holds for this young man, but it looks as though he may not be a Torino player for much longer.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

