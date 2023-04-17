Liverpool could perform U-turn on future of Joel Matip











Liverpool could yet decide to keep hold of experienced defender Joel Matip this summer, despite reports recently suggesting he’s on his way out.

A number of media outlets in recent weeks have suggested Matip will be part of the summer overhaul at Liverpool.

His current £100,000-a-week deal runs until 2024 and it’s been widely accepted that Matip will be moved on by Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, that might not be the case. Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Romano now claims that Matip might be staying put, with the defender apparently appreciated a lot by Klopp.

“Despite rumours to the contrary, I’m not sure Liverpool are ready to let Joel Matip go. He has always been appreciated by Klopp, on and off the pitch, so he could still have a role to play at Anfield. These kind of decisions will be made in the next weeks,” Romano wrote.

Matip has been a key player for the Reds in recent seasons. However, the signing of Ibou Konate has shunted him down the pecking order a bit, while Joe Gomez is also still on the books. Further, Liverpool are expected to explore signing a new defender this summer as well.

TBR’s View: No harm keeping Matip if finances are there

The experience Matip has can be a big help for Liverpool and if Klopp does see value in keeping him around, then that’s a good thing.

Liverpool are going to be rebuilding this summer. But it’s important to keep some characters around the place and Matip is one of those.

Being so experienced is something Klopp really likes about some of his squad. The likes of James Milner have been kept around for a long time. And it seems, at the moment, Matip might be the same.

Liverpool fans won’t mind Matip staying put. Just as long as he isn’t an automatic first choice.