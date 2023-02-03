Report: Liverpool could sell Joel Matip this summer











Joel Matip is a fan favourite at Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp could end up selling the Cameroonian at the end of this season.

That’s according to Goal, who have assessed the likelihood of some of Reds’ stars leaving the club in the summer – either because of their contract situation or because they’re sellable assets.

Matip doesn’t necessarily fall into either category, but the report still claims he could be sold.

Liverpool could sell Joel Matip this summer

Joel Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Schalke back in the summer of 2016.

Nobody really expected him to become a star at Anfield, but the now-31-year-old has played a massive part in helping Liverpool win almost everything over the last few years.

Injuries still remain an issue for Matip. He has missed five games this season, and what has made it worse is the emergence of Ibrahima Konate, who is now the Reds’ first-choice defender alongside Virgil van Dijk.

With Matip entering the final year of his contract this summer, the report claims there are ‘growing whispers’ coming from inside Liverpool that the defender could be sold if a suitable offer arrives on the table.

The outlet rates Matip’s chances of leaving Liverpool at 6/10.

TBR View:

Matip is one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League.

He never comes up in the conversation of the best centre-halves in the country, but at times, he has even been better than Van Dijk for Liverpool.

Now 31, however, maybe, just maybe, it’s time for the ‘absolutely magnificent‘ Cameroonian to try a new experience elsewhere as Konate is ahead of him in the pecking order, while Gomez signed a new long-term contract not too long ago.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Matip in the summer. We’re sure no Liverpool fan will have any complaints even if he decides to stay.

