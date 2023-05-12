‘A possibility’: Liverpool could move for ‘one of Europe’s best’ players this summer on a free – journalist











A move for Youri Tielemans is a possibility for Liverpool this summer according to James Pearce.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Tielemans in recent months, and now, The Athletic’s Liverpool writer stated that the Belgian could well end up at Anfield on a free transfer this summer.

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Pearce was asked if there were any soon-to-be-relegated players that Liverpool could be looking at signing.

As we know, Liverpool have had some great success with relegated players in the past with Georginio Wijnaldum and Andy Robertson, and now, Tielemans could be the next on that conveyor belt.

Tielemans a possibility

Pearce gave his verdict on the Belgian and Liverpool.

“Yeah, Tielemans I would put in the bracket of being a possibility just because he’s free. I think if you were talking about a significant fee for him then probably not. What is he? 26. Let’s say Liverpool sign Mac Allister and Mount, you’re not getting much change out of £130m, and then Tielemans would make sense,” Pearce said.

Not a Klopp player

As talented as Tielemans is – he’s been called ‘one of Europe’s best’ in the past, it’s hard to imagine what he would look like in a Jurgen Klopp team.

With all due respect, the midfielder isn’t the most mobile player in world football, and that will hamper him when trying to play in a Jurgen Klopp system.

Of course, you could’ve said the same about Thiago when he arrived three years ago, and he’s turned out to be just fine, so perhaps Tielemans could be a star at Anfield.

With his Leicester contract running down, Tielemans is certainly a player to keep an eye on this summer.

