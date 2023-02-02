Liverpool could make summer move for Federico Chiesa despite injury concerns











Liverpool could sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in the summer after he returned from a serious injury.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Italian’s future.

The 25-year-old Juventus forward hasn’t had the easiest season in Italy.

He’s managed just seven appearances in all competitions this season, and has yet to find the back of the net.

Federico Chiesa was only signed by Juventus last summer, in a deal worth £34m.

Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

He had been one of the stars of the European Championships, helping Italy win the competition.

However, a cruciate ligament injury six months late saw him miss nearly an entire year’s worth of football.

He’s had four separate layoffs this season alone, and has struggled to find any consistent form.

If Liverpool do want to sign Chiesa, it’s likely they need to see him play regular minutes for the rest of the campaign.

Liverpool could sign Chiesa in the summer

O’Rourke spoke to Give Me Sport about the Italian international, and said: “Maybe in the summer, he might have the likes of Liverpool and other Premier League clubs looking at him and seeing if they can capitalise on Juventus’ financial situation.”

Liverpool have really struggled this season after being one of the best teams in Europe over the past few years.

Injuries haven’t helped Jurgen Klopp’s cause, with many of his attackers missing big parts of the campaign.

When fully fit, Liverpool have a wealth of talent that can play on the left or through the middle.

However, Chiesa could provide competition for Mohamed Salah, who has been off the pace this season.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Chiesa has a big fan in Darren Bent who said on talkSPORT (25/1 3:30pm) that: “I like him. I really like him. But the injuries, he’s not the oldest and he’s had a lot of injuries.”

“But you can’t deny the quality that he’s got, and what he showed in the European Championships. He was phenomenal.”

Arsenal have also been linked with Chiesa, and could offer him Champions League football next season where Liverpool may not be able to.

Liverpool squad needs an overhaul, and in Chiesa, they could sign one of the most exciting wingers in Europe.

However, his injury record could make any move way too risky, given the fitness issues Klopp’s already dealing with at Anfield.

Show all