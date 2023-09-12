Liverpool are considering a move for Japanese international Takefusa Kubo to potentially replace Mohamed Salah next year.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport has outlined the options at Liverpool’s disposal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was adamant this summer that Mohamed Salah wouldn’t be leaving the club.

Saudi Arabian clubs were raiding plenty of Premier League teams this summer, including Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were allowed to leave and joined Roberto Firmino in the Saudi Pro League.

However, despite Al-Ittihad’s best efforts, Salah remained at Anfield this summer.

There’s plenty of speculation that the interest in the Egyptian international will only increase next year.

It means that Liverpool will also be considering a replacement for Salah and one name that has come up is Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old currently plays for Real Sociedad and has had a brilliant start to the season.

He already scored three goals and laid on an assist in his first four games.

The next 12 months might end up being an audition for a potential move to Anfield next summer.

The report from Sport names Kubo among some huge names that Liverpool might be considering.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Bukayo Saka are also on the reported list of targets.

Signing any one of those three players at that stage seems next to impossible.

Although the Frenchman might be available, his future appears to be at Real Madrid.

This means Kubo is the most viable option out of the players Liverpool are considering.

The Japanese international has a big fan in the form of the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane was in charge of Real Madrid while Kubo was at the club, although he never made a competitive appearance for the Spanish giants.

When asked about him during a loan spell at Mallorca, Zidane said: “I think he’s having a good season. He’s playing a lot and that’s what we all wanted.

“He is a very interesting player, for the present and the future. I’m happy he’s doing well.”

Kubo has done very well in La Liga with Real Sociedad, helping them qualify for the Champions League last season.

A move to the Premier League could be on the cards if he impressed this year.