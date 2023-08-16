£34m Liverpool star linked away ‘remains committed’ to the club but will be targeted in 2024 – journalist

One key Liverpool player has been attracted interest and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a new update on the transfer saga.

Apparently, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is another player who has been reportedly approached by Saudi club Al-Ittihad this summer.

Speaking about the Liverpool attacker, journalist Jacobs provided an update. He said: “Mo Salah remains committed to Liverpool. Although Saudi interest genuine, as previously revealed Salah is only viewed as a feasible target in 2024. Will be a PIF-led move should it materialise in 12 months. Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have both discussed Salah in the past.”

It will no doubt be good for Liverpool fans to hear that he remains committed for the time being. It will be very interesting to see what happens in a years time.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Egyptian international has written his name into Liverpool folklore over the years with lots of goals he has scored as well as the trophies he has helped the Premier League club win.

He signed for a reported £34million and is probably seen as a bargain in the eyes of Liverpool fans for what he has done.

Salah remaining committed is huge news as they need all their talent for the current season. It started off with a draw to Chelsea and they need to get some wins on the board in order to make sure they challenge for the title.

They finished fifth last season and the campaign would have no doubt been seen as a failure in both the minds of the players and of Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool have already lost a couple of key players to the Saudi Pro League in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They will not want to lose another one.

It is already a hard summer for the club as they look to rebuild and have lost out on multiple targets. Hopefully they will not lose Salah this transfer window.