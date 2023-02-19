Jamie Carragher says the fact Alisson was Liverpool's best player will worry him massively











Liverpool might have ran out 2-0 winners at Newcastle last night but Jamie Carragher felt there was still cause for concern.

The Reds look close to being back to their best at times. High energy and pressing were back in their game at times, while up top, they looked like being able to create chances. Crucially, the likes of Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Darwin Nunez all looked sharp as well.

However, despite the return of Virgil van Dijk, there were still some nervy moments defensively. And watching on for Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher felt the fact Alisson was so busy in goal will be a worry for Jurgen Klopp.

“Alisson has been Liverpool’s best player. Klopp will be looking at this and there are still things that will worry him,” Carragher said on comms.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Alisson made a number of fine saves including a crucial one at 0-0 when Miggy Almiron went racing through. Other notable stops came from Callum Wilson in the second half.

The Brazilian stopper has been sensational since he signed from Roma. Indeed, he’s more than earning his reported £150k-a-week wage at the club, that’s for sure.

TBR’s View: Alisson remains key for Liverpool

The best teams in the world all have a top goalkeeper and Alisson is more than a top goalkeeper for Liverpool.

He makes the hard saves look easy at times and that’s what makes him so brilliant.

Yes, Klopp will be concerned he needed to be called into action so many times. However, Alisson seems to relish the big moments and more often than not, he delivers when called upon.

If Liverpool are to make a late surge for the top four, then Alisson will be crucial. Certainly, he showed just how vital he is at Newcastle, even if Klopp would prefer him to have quieter days.