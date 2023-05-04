Liverpool ask 'incredibly important' player to stay amid PL rival links - report











Liverpool desperately want veteran midfielder James Milner to stay at the club, but the player is very close to joining Brighton, according to reports.

Milner was signed on a free transfer and has been a great player for the club. He has managed to win it all with Liverpool.

With him now 37 years old, he has been linked with a move away. The midfielder is currently close to joining fellow Premier League side Brighton, via The Guardian.

GOAL reported that Liverpool have urged Milner to stay at Anfield. They have asked the former England international if he will “reconsider his decision to leave”. His deal to Brighton is virtually complete.

(Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool urge James Milner to not join Brighton

Despite Milner being 37 years old, he is still a key player for Liverpool. He has featured 27 times in the Premier League this season. Most of these were from the bench.

He also helps the squad off the pitch as well. His experience, which has seen him win the Champions League and the Premier League, is valuable to some of the younger players at the club. It is also key to have someone who knows English football to help the signings from abroad.

It is no shock to see Liverpool keen to keep Milner. The fact that he is going to another high-flying Premier League club emphasises that he still has the quality to succeed at a high level. Jurgen Klopp clearly loves the player as he called him “incredibly important“.

Pundit Micah Richards is a huge fan of the player and called him “world-class“. The “exceptional” midfielder, who is currently on £60,000-a-week, has a big decision to make. He is available on a free transfer in the summer. With a few weeks left on the season, Milner has time to decide what to do.

(Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)