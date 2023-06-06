‘Liverpool are there’: ‘Luxury player’ could now genuinely be an option for the Reds – journalist











Liverpool are primed and ready in the race to sign James Maddison this summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show about the Leicester City star.

As we all know, there will be a real race to sign the ‘luxury player’ this summer, and according to Jacobs, Liverpool are very much keeping abreast of this situation.

Tottenham and Newcastle have been the two clubs most strongly linked with Maddison, but a move to Anfield could now be on the cards potentially.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Liverpool are there

Jacobs shared what he knows about Maddison.

“The fee will be really interesting. Liverpool are there, Spurs are there as well, but with Tottenham the fee could be delayed a bit. I will be intrigued to see if the goalposts move there. I know people talk about Arsenal as well, and even Liverpool or Chelsea, there will be a range of interest in him and it will depend on the price at this point,” Jacobs said.

Wouldn’t make sense

While James Maddison is a fantastic footballer, a move to Liverpool wouldn’t make sense.

Described as a ‘luxury player’ in the past, Maddison isn’t a Jurgen Klopp footballer.

He’s brilliant on the ball and incredibly creative, but to play in Klopp’s midfield you need to be full of running and energy.

Maddison doesn’t tick those boxes, and it’s hard to imagine that the Merseyside club will pivot their entire system to suit a player who has just been relegated.

Maddison doesn’t fit into Liverpool’s style of play, and while the Reds may be keeping an eye on the recently-relagated star, it’s hard to imagine they’ll take this one much further.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

