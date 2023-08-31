Liverpool are about to receive huge bid for their ‘irreplaceable’ player

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad are set to test Liverpool’s firm position on Mohamed Salah with a huge bid before the window closes.

That’s according to the MailOnline who say a bid could be around £118m for Liverpool’s star.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool are of course insisting that Salah is absolutely not for sale – but it would be interesting to see their response to such a bid.

The report also shares that Jurgen Klopp would be furious with the club if they did indeed let Salah leave this summer.

Klopp feels that any sale could derail Liverpool’s season and even the entire project at the club.

Salah is now 31-years-old and has two years remaining on his Liverpool deal.

And although he’s still maintaining world-class levels, a bid of that level may seem like a good deal for Liverpool.

Of course that’s with emotion aside, Salah is a legend at Anfield.

And you would feel that Liverpool’s reluctance to do a deal is in part due to the proximity of deadline day.

The side wouldn’t have the required time to execute and plan a suitable replacement.

Liverpool are braced for a huge bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah

It was reported weeks ago that Klopp saw Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as possible long-term replacements for Salah.

However, this was with a view to a few years time.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

You would imagine that both of those sides would want incredibly inflated fees this close to the window’s end.

It’s therefore no surprise that Liverpool would be likely to reject any Al-Ittihad bid for ‘irreplaceable’ Salah.

The club don’t want to lose their star player, nor do they have the time to replace him.

Had Al-Ittihad’s interest come earlier in the summer, it would have been interesting to see if a deal was possible.

However, it would at least seem for now that Salah will remain a Liverpool player regardless of any bid.