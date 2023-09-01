Liverpool about to sign player backed to become ‘one of the best’ in the world

Liverpool have been busy in the summer transfer window, making a multitude of signings amid plenty of departures.

The Reds’ midfield has been hit particularly hard. Several players left on free transfers, while others have been sold.

And that’s even before the Saudi Pro League came for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, leaving Liverpool in need of delving into the market again.

The Reds have signed three new midfielders so far – Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Now, Liverpool are on the verge of also signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

On Thursday, Liverpool struck a deal reportedly worth around £38.5million including add-ons for the Dutchman.

The latest on Gravenberch to Anfield, as per the Liverpool Echo, is that he landed on Merseyside this morning to undergo his medical.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has reported that Gravenberch’s signing should be announced today.

Gravenberch certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool. He’s talented, young and has a high ceiling.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano previously said the Reds see him as a “perfect” signing for them.

‘Potential to become a world star’

Although Gravenberch’s time at Bayern hasn’t been particularly fruitful, a change of scenery could be the perfect thing.

He also comes highly rated, with Erik ten Hag having previously sung his praises.

“He knows what he can do and he loves football,” the former Ajax boss said in 2021, as per Goal.com.

“But he remains himself. And with his beautiful smile, he can laugh everything away.

“If he works hard and makes the right choices, Ryan has the potential to become a world star.”

Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann told Gravenberch how much he thinks of him.

“I’ve told him that he is going to be one of the best midfielders in the world one day,” he said, as per the same source.

“And I’m committed to that. He just has to adjust a few things, and he will do that.”