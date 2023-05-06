‘Like playing with 12’: Olivier Giroud says it's almost unfair to play with 32-year-old Arsenal want to sign











Olivier Giroud has been hailing N’Golo Kante after the French midfielder was linked with a summer move to Arsenal this week.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Giroud was tasked with picking the best XI of players he’s ever played with, and there are no prizes for guessing who he chose to hold down his midfield.

Indeed, N’Golo Kante was one of the first names on Giroud’s teamsheet. The midfielder helped Giroud win the World Cup with France and the Champions League with Chelsea, and he hailed Kante as a player hat it felt almost unfair to play alongside, stating that it’s almost like having 12 players on the pitch when Kante is there.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Like playing with 12 players

Giroud had nothing but good things to say about Kante.

“In the midfield I put Antoine next to N’Golo. He can play in that position as he showed at the World Cup. With N’Golo when you have him in the team it’s like playing with one plus player, it’s like playing with 12,” Giroud said.

Waning

In his pomp, Kante was one of the most dominant midfield forces the Premier League has ever seen, but now, at the age of 32, his powers are waning slightly.

Arsenal apparently want to bring him in this summer, and while Mikel Arteta may be able to bring a bit more magic out of him, Kante’s time at the top level is coming to an end.

Of course, that shouldn’t take away from the player’s legacy. Kante has been a world-class player for eight years at this point and when all is said and done he may well be one of the best we’ve ever seen in the English top-flight.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all