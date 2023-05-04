Report: Arsenal eyeing 'amazing' 32-year-old yet to sign new contract with PL rival











Arsenal may still be in the running to sign N’Golo Kante with the Chelsea star yet to commit his future to the club beyond this season.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which suggests that the Gunners are well down the line in their pursuit of Declan Rice.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rice is not the only midfielder Arsenal want to sign this summer however. And the Daily Mirror reports that the Gunners have a number of options on their radar, including Moises Caicedo.

Arsenal in the running for N’Golo Kante

The report then notes that N’Golo Kante is yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, seemingly confirming that Arsenal remain in the running to sign the Frenchman.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Kante has really not had the best time of late as the Blues toil through to the end of the season. The 32-year-old was one of several players who produced an abject showing at the Emirates this week, as Mikel Arteta’s men strolled through to one of their easiest wins of the campaign.

And he has struggled with injuries in more recent times. However, much like Wilfried Zaha, his contract status opens the door for Kante to be a really smart signing for someone this summer.

He has previously been one of the best midfielders on the planet. Antonio Conte previously described Kante as an ‘amazing‘ player. And he has won almost everything available to a top-flight player in England, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Of course, he may be waiting to see what lies ahead for Chelsea. It seems safe to say that Frank Lampard will not be at Stamford Bridge next year. And their next manager may want him to stick around.

But the longer the uncertainty persists, surely the more tempting the idea of joining Arsenal becomes.