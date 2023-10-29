Leeds United star Liam Cooper was seriously impressed with teammate Pascal Struijk after yesterday’s 4-1 domination of rivals Huddersfield Town.

Struijk took to social media as Daniel Farke’s side returned to winning ways and third place in the Championship.

Elland Road witnessed a first-half masterclass from Leeds as they decimated the struggling Terriers.

Crysencio Summerville may not be 100% fit, but the fact he can score twice and produce two assists in just 45 minutes means Championship defences should be terrified when he’s back to his best.

It was also a welcome return to the score sheet for Daniel James who can be an incredibly effective player when in form.

However, Farke will be delighted with how his defence performed up until the 70th minute.

Michal Helik’s goal ruined Leeds United’s clean sheet although the match was won by then.

Farke selected Joe Rodon alongside Pascal Struijk in the heart of Leeds’s defence with Liam Cooper called off the bench to replace the Welshman after an hour due to injury.

The 24-year-old was also wearing the captain’s armband on the day, showing his importance to the side right now.

It’s been suggested that he’s now worth £20m but there’s no way Leeds will consider selling him if they return to the Premier League next season.

Cooper impressed with Leeds teammate Struijk

Posting on Instagram after the match, Struijk said: “Winning today feels like the perfect response. Great team effort at Elland Road.”

Liam Cooper loved his fellow defender’s performance and with Rodon picking up a knock yesterday, the pair could be played together in their next match.

Farke’s side will have to be at their very best for that clash as they travel to league leaders Leicester City.

The Foxes have only dropped three points all season but Leeds fans will have faith that they can get a result.

When Farke’s side weren’t in their best form, they still managed to defeat high-flying Ipswich Town.

With Struijk and Cooper at the heart of their defence, Leeds will hope they can also shock Leicester on Friday night.

And with Summerville in the form of his life right now, if he can stay fit then he’ll create plenty of problems for Enzo Maresca’s team.