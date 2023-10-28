‘The gulf in class’: BBC pundit hails ‘quality’ 21-year-old Leeds player v Huddersfield

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville was in outstanding form on Saturday as the Whites won emphatically in one of the day’s early Championship kickoffs.

Daniel Farke’s charges ran out 4-1 winners over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield at Elland Road, with Summerville registering four goal contributions.

Dan James opened the scoring for Leeds in the 20th minute, curling home a superb effort following a lightning-quick break.

Summerville then doubled the Whites’ lead in the 31st minute, rifling his effort through a crowd of bodies and under opposition goalkeeper Lee Nichols.

Matt Glennon, covering the game on BBC Radio Leeds, praised the 21-year-old whilst also criticising his former club after they conceded a second.

“It’s all just too easy for Leeds,” he said, as per BBC Sport. “The gulf in class is very evident.

“Michael Helick is up against a quality, in-form player in Summerville.

“And he just can’t move his feet and he’s ended up destroying his goalkeeper, Lee Nicholls, who was unsighted. Just stick your leg out!”

Perfect 10 from Summerville as Leeds run riot

James then added a third for Leeds just four minutes later, another great finish following another quick break for the hosts.

And in first-half injury time, Georginio Rutter rolled the ball for Summerville to make it four, much to the delight of the Elland Road faithful.

Huddersfield did manage to get on the scoresheet through Michal Helik in the 70th minute, but it proved a mere consolation.

Summerville received a perfect 10 out of 10 from Whoscored for his heroics on the day, while Leeds Live gave him a 9 out of 10.

“Outstanding,” they wrote. “Two goals and two assists in an almost-perfect first-half performance.

“Robbed of the chance to build on it with an early withdrawal as he manages that shoulder issue. A very good seven days.”

Outstanding indeed. Summerville has been in great form this season, with six goals and four assists from just 11 Championship outings.

He’s playing a big part in what will hopefully be a fruitful season for Leeds. Long may it continue.