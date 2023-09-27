Liam Cooper says £1.3m Leeds player is his favourite ever teammate

Liam Cooper has admitted that Leeds United star Stuart Dallas is his favourite ever teammate.

Speaking to the club’s social media account, Cooper shared his love for the Northern Irish international.

After a shaky start to the season, things are really looking up at Elland Road.

There was a reason the club were so keen to hire Daniel Farke given his past experience in the Championship.

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He knows how to get a team promoted and appears to have the tools at his disposal to have a good go at doing it again.

The likes of Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray are potentially the future of the club.

However, Farke also has several older wise heads to call upon when the pressure starts to increase this season.

Club captain Liam Cooper is one of those players having returned to the side last week after recovering from a foot injury.

Cooper is still waiting to be joined by Stuart Dallas to return from injury and make an impact at Leeds this season.

He’s not played since April 2022 and almost certainly relied on the support of his close friend Cooper throughout that time.

Cooper says Dallas is his favourite ever Leeds teammate

Speaking about the 32-year-old, Cooper said: “It’s going to have to be my best man at my wedding, Stuart.

“We have been good mates for a long time now. Beautiful person, beautiful family.

“We have lived the best moments of our careers together, so definitely Stuart.

“He’d do anything for me and I’d do anything for him. It’s a bromance I definitely needed in my life.”

The versatile £1.3m midfielder would be a valuable addition to the squad once he’s back to full fitness.

Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He’s been hailed for his impact behind the scenes at the club this season despite not being fit to feature.

If Leeds are going to succeed this season, the leadership of Dallas and Cooper is going to play an important part in that.

Cooper will be desperate for his best mate to return to action sooner rather than later.