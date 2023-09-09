‘Incredible’ Leeds player hailed as ‘valuable’ for what he does behind-the-scenes by team mate

One Leeds United player has received a lot of praise for what he has been doing away from the pitch at the club.

Leeds were relegated back to the Championship last season but with the transfer window now shut they can focus on getting to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player who has seen it all with Leeds over the years is Stuart Dallas. The versatile player is one much loved by fans.

Now, new comments from someone else involved at the club emphasises how he is using experience to help younger players at the club.

Dani van den Heuvel on what Dallas does behind-the-scenes

Dani van den Heuvel is the starting goalkeeper for the U21 side at Leeds United and the academy goalkeeper was full of praise for what Dallas does behind-the-scenes at the club.

Speaking via Voetbal Zone, van den Heuvel said: “The love I received at Leeds also helped me, it really is a family. Stuart Dallas for example, he helped me a lot to stay positive. He is currently also suffering from a nasty injury.

“That allowed me to talk to him well. Such an experienced player has already experienced everything, so that is extremely valuable. We often had the same training times, so I never felt alone.”

It is great to see the 32 year-old use his experience to help the young up and coming talents at Leeds United.

The player himself suffered a really bad injury in April 2022 and is still sidelined due to the injury which is really sad to see.

Despite this, it is good to see that it hasn’t hurt him too much mentally and he is still looking like he is an experienced leader at the club.