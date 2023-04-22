‘Levy still looks at him’: Journalist suggests Paratici favourite could still be hired as Spurs' next manager











Luis Enrique was Fabio Paratici’s pick to be the next Spurs manager, but now that the Italian has resigned from Spurs, there is doubt around whether or not the 52-year-old is still in the running to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

It was widely reported that Paratici was the one pushing for Enrique to be hired by Tottenham, but according to Alasdair Gold, Daniel Levy is also a fan.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold suggested that Enrique is still a manager that captures Levy’s imagination.

Levy a fan too

Gold spoke about Enrique’s chances of being hired after Paratici left Spurs.

“There is also the Paratici angle to this as well. From what I understood Luis Enrique and Sergio Conceicao from Porto were two big names for Paratici. He loved Luis Enrique. Does that change with Paratici out of the door? Is Luis Enrique not such a top target for Tottenham” A part of me thinks that Daniel Levy still looks at him and goes ‘oooh’, I still do,” Gold said.

Plenty of options

Daniel Levy may be a fan of Luis Enrique – hence the talks with the Spaniard this week, but there are a number of other options out there.

Indeed, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany and even Mauricio Pochettino all available, Enrique will have to beat off some stiff competition if he wants to get this job.

Paratici’s departure will send shockwaves throughout Tottenham Hotspur as they move into a new era, but it looks as though their interest in Enrique hasn’t subsided due to Paratici’s resignation.

We’re still some way away from a permanent appointment at Spurs, but don’t be too shocked if you continue to hear Enrique’s name in the coming weeks.

