‘Levy is prepared’: Daniel Levy is ready to make a decision that may upset his ‘brilliant' player – journalist











Daniel Levy is ready to force Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham even if the player is annoyed by that call.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Ben Jacobs shared what he knows about Kane, and he says that Levy is prepared to frustrate the ‘brilliant’ player and force him to stay at the football club against his will.

It’s no secret that Kane could be looking for an exit this summer as his long trophy drought at Spurs continues, but Levy is ready to annoy the striker and make him stay.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Levy could force Kane to stay

Jacobs shared what he knows about Kane’s future.

“Tottenham are calm about the situation because Daniel Levy is prepared to annoy suitors but also potentially Kane and say you have to stay at this football club. Kane may have to force a move in some respects, this summer it will be in excess of £100m or no conversation will be had,” Jacobs said.

Bad call

We can understand the logic behind making Kane stay at Spurs this summer. After all, his goals may be worth more to Spurs than the money is.

However, an unhappy and an unmotivated Kane certainly isn’t worth all that much to Spurs.

Remember Kane’s performances early in the 2021/22 season? He was a shell of himself after a long transfer saga led to him being unsettled at Spurs, and while his form did improve once the ship was settled a bit with the arrival of Antonio Conte, it was clear to see that he is a player who is at his best when he’s happy.

Levy may be making a very silly decision if he decides to keep Kane against his will.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Show all