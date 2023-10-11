‘Levels to go’: Kevin Campbell says ‘complete’ Arsenal player is going to get so much better

Declan Rice has had an almost perfect start to life at Arsenal.

The midfielder is yet to lose a league game since heading to the Emirates Stadium from West Ham, and there’s a real argument to make that he could well be the Gunners’ Player of the Season so far.

However, according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Rice is only just getting started in north London.

Indeed, the pundit reckons that Rice still has a few gears to move through, claiming that he’s simply shaking off West Ham at the moment and that he is still going to get much better.

Rice will still improve

Campbell tipped the ‘complete’ midfielder to get even better.

“A lot of people weren’t sure how good Declan Rice would be. Are you surprised by how good he is? Because, you know what, I think he has levels to go in this side. This is just him shaking off West Ham. He’s going to get much better,” Campbell said.

Time on his side

It’s incredible to say that a £105m player still has room to improve, but Campbell may be right here.

At the age of just 24, he’s still only very young, while he’s only been working with Mikel Arteta for a few months.

The Arsenal manager has an incredible knack of making players that much better, and Rice has barely had time to reap the rewards of working with Arteta yet.

The sky is the limit for this young man, and we’re excited to see what type of player he can develop into with the right time and training at Arsenal under Arteta.