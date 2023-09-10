Pundit Jill Scott has labelled Declan Rice as the ‘complete’ midfielder and admitted she’s a huge fan of the Arsenal star.

Scott was speaking on Channel 4 last night ahead of England’s Euros qualifier against Ukraine.

Rice started from the off at the base of England’s midfield as Gareth Southgate’s men were held to a 1-1 draw.

The 24-year-old put in another commanding display from the middle of the park. But the Three Lions lacked the cutting edge in the final third to pick up all three points.

Yet, Rice spoke to Joe Cole before last night’s game as he reflected on leaving West Ham to join Arsenal.

And the England star was singled out for praise by former Lioness Jill Scott.

Photo by PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Scott lauds ‘complete’ Rice

Speaking on Channel 4 before last night’s game, Scott described Rice as the complete midfield player.

“I’m a massive fan,” she said. “I think he’s just the complete midfielder.

“If he’s playing higher up, he gets goals as we’ve seen for Arsenal and for England. But what I really like about him is the holding role he plays, the way he reads the game, the interceptions, the strong tackles.

“For players like [Jude] Bellingham, if you have him behind you, it just gives him a little bit more freedom to go and join in. But such a likeable guy and I actually think he could be a future England captain.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rice has excelled in a deeper-lying midfield role throughout his career but he’s been asked to play more advanced at times for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old will undoubtedly improve even further in the final third during his time at Arsenal.

Of course, he netted his first goal for the Gunners last weekend in the 3-1 win over Manchester United.

He’s enjoyed a promising start to his Arsenal career and looks set to become a more well-rounded midfielder under Arteta.

If there is one criticism that has been aimed at Rice over the past couple of seasons it’s his productivity in the final third. Yet, he’s already making an impact in that department at Arsenal.