Ange Postecoglou is personally a big fan of Conor Gallagher.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who was speaking about the Chelsea midfielder on the Here We Go Podcast.

Tottenham have been loosely linked with Gallagher in recent days, and according to Romano, there is some real weight behind these rumours.

Indeed, the journalist claims that Gallagher is, in fact, a player Ange Postecoglou really likes, and that the Australian wants some new midfielders added to his squad.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Postecoglou a big fan of Gallagher

Romano shared what he knows about the Tottenham target.

“Let me say one thing about Conor Gallagher and Tottenham, I’ve heard that Ange Postecoglou appreciates the player, at the moment there are no discussions between the clubs, so let’s see what happens, but Postecoglou appreciates this kind of player, he wants something in the midfield, so let’s see if Gallagher is the right opportunity,” Romano said.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Back him

Ange Postecoglou is the new Spurs manager, and if he’s going to be a success at Tottenham, he needs to be backed by Daniel Levy.

For far too long, Levy hasn’t shown the necessary faith in his managers, cutting corners and going for cheap options rather than attaining his gaffers’ top targets.

That now needs to change, and Levy can show a real sign of faith in Postecoglou by going out and getting Gallagher.

Of course, this deal won’t be cheap, nor will it be easy, but if Postecoglou is truly sold on Gallagher, then Spurs need to go out and make this transfer happen.

Keep an eye on this one as the summer transfer window begins to heat up at Spurs.