Chelsea look to have beaten Liverpool to the signing of Romeo Lavia, and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on rumours claiming the Reds had a deal agreed to sign the Belgian.

It has been a terrible few days for Liverpool fans. They went in strong to sign Moises Caicedo but ended up losing that battle. To make things worse, Chelsea seem to have beaten them to Lavia’s signature as well.

Here’s what Romano said about the situation on his YouTube channel.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool never agreed a deal to sign Romeo Lavia

There have been a lot of rumours floating around since the Romeo Lavia transfer saga between Chelsea and Liverpool began last week.

Just yesterday, Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian claimed that the Reds had agreed a deal with Southampton to sign Lavia for £60 million. It was claimed that only personal terms were left to be sorted out.

That raised the hopes of Reds fans, who were desperate to see their side sign the Belgium midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo, who went and joined Chelsea.

However, it looks like Lavia is on his way to Stamford Bridge as well, and Romano has claimed that there was never any deal agreed between Liverpool and Southampton on Monday.

He said: “Liverpool spent two weeks negotiating with Southampton, three bids rejected, they had the green light of the player, but it wasn’t something like ‘only Liverpool’ – it was a possibility, but not the only one.

“Let me clarify one final thing, it’s not true Liverpool closed the deal with Southampton on Monday. Liverpool had an interest, Liverpool made many bids before Monday to Southampton, but that was not a done deal between Liverpool and Southampton on Monday.

“Liverpool had an interest but, at the end, they knew the player wanted to go to Chelsea. Liverpool will go on to different targets, Romeo Lavia is going to become the next Chelsea player this summer.”

TBR View:

Whether Liverpool had a deal agreed or not, the most disappointing thing for fans here is that the Reds have missed out on another player to Chelsea.

That is a massive blow for Liverpool, especially considering that the exact same thing happened with Caicedo.

Liverpool are now back to where they were a month ago. They still need a number six, and the game against the Blues on Sunday showed just how vulnerable they are without one.

It will be interesting to see who they will go after in the coming days.