Liverpool have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to The Guardian’s journalist Jacob Steinberg, posting on social media about the Belgian teenager.

Liverpool are been battling with Chelsea in recent days as both teams look to improve their midfield options.

Moises Caicedo has been the name on everyone’s lips after Brighton accepted two huge bids from their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool initially had a £111m offer accepted, but Caicedo appears to want a move to Chelsea and they’ve now put in an even bigger bid.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Both teams have also been trying to sign Romeo Lavia from relegated Southampton.

The 19-year-old, who has previously been described as ‘incredible’, looks set to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Initially, it was suggested that Southampton wanted £50m for Lavia this summer.

However, the interest from Liverpool and Chelsea appears to have pushed both teams above that figure.

Steinberg now believes Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Lavia.

The teenager isn’t entirely convinced and that could be an issue for the Reds going forward.

Posting on social media, Steinberg said: “Liverpool have agreed a £60m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

“They must still convince the midfielder to choose them over Chelsea.”

Liverpool and Chelsea’s need for a number six was telling during yesterday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides looked stronger than last season but appeared to be missing something in the middle of the pitch.

It’s understandable why both teams wanted to sign Caicedo, although the fee that he could be sold for is outrageous.

A £60m deal being agreed by Liverpool for Lavia looks cheap in comparison but is also a very large fee.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Lavia is in London are has been waiting for a deal to be confirmed that sees him join Chelsea.

Convincing him to now make a late-minute switch to Anfield might not be easy.

It’s the latest twist in what has been an unbelievable transfer window in the Premier League.