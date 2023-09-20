Les Ferdinand now urges Tottenham to go and sign £100m Premier League player

Les Ferdinand has urged Tottenham Hotspur to snap up Ivan Toney and feels Spurs should have moved for the Brentford star over the summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ferdinand discussed Ange Postecoglou’s start to life at Tottenham ahead of the North London Derby on Sunday.

Postecoglou currently has Spurs sitting in second place in the Premier League after picking up four wins from five games.

The Aussie boss faced a testing summer transfer window as the club lost their all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane. But the former Celtic man has rejuvenated the current Tottenham squad without signing a direct replacement for Kane.

Of course, Spurs did move to bring in Brennan Johnson on deadline day but Postecoglou is expected to use Son Heung-min and Richarlison as his striker options this season.

Yet, Les Ferdinand feels Ivan Toney would be a good option for Spurs should they decide to replace Kane over the coming transfer windows.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Ferdinand urges Tottenham to sign Toney

TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil asked Ferdinand directly if he thinks Spurs should have moved for Toney over the summer.

He said: “Do you know what I was saying earlier Les? And I don’t know if you agree. Ivan Toney – I think people should have bought him before the window slammed shut and just let him train and you might get him cheaper than what he’s going to cost now.

“And Tottenham were one of the clubs I thought ‘Get him’. Do you think he would have been a big addition to Tottenham? Because he’s a top player, isn’t he.”

“Yeah, I think when Harry was going I felt that someone like Toney would be ideal for them,” Ferdinand responded.

“Okay, he’s not Harry Kane but his presence and what he’s doing in the Premier League.

“And as you said, the price they would have probably got him for… Mind you, Harry’s gone for £100m, Brentford probably would have wanted £100m to let him go [he laughed].

“So, I’m not sure Tottenham would have wanted to spend that kind of money but I get what you’re saying.

“I like him as a centre-forward and I think he would be a very good addition to the Tottenham team.”

Photo by Stu Forster – NUFC/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Toney is currently serving an eight-month suspension after breaching gambling guidelines.

The 27-year-old is set to return for the Bees on January 16. But his future at Brentford is currently up in the air.

Indeed, Toney has admitted he’s open to a fresh challenge while Thomas Frank has also conceded the striker could leave.

The Englishman netted 20 times in 33 Premier League appearances last time out and is attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham decide to move for an out-and-out striker over the next couple of transfer windows. Son and Richarlison seem to be doing a decent enough job for the time being, but Toney would represent an excellent coup for Spurs.