PL manager admits his £80m star could be sold amid claims Tottenham want to sign him

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur target Ivan Toney will be sold if the right offer arrives in the winter window.

The Englishman is currently serving his ban and will not be available to play until the middle of January. Once he is allowed back, there is a big question mark around if he will still be a Brentford player.

Here’s what his manager had to say.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Thomas Frank admits Tottenham target Ivan Toney could be sold

Spurs are still yet to replace Harry Kane, and Ivan Toney is many people’s pick for that role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024.

The Englishman, before he was banned, scored 21 goals and provided five assists in all competitions last season. He was one of the best strikers in the country, and everyone felt he would be moving to a bigger club in the summer.

Toney’s ban ruined those hopes, but the January transfer window is not too far away, and The Times revealed last month that Brentford are bracing themselves for offers.

Tottenham were among the clubs who were said to be keen to sign the talented striker, who the Bees value at an eye-watering £80 million.

Frank was asked about Toney on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football yesterday, and he admitted that if the right offer arrives, Brentford will likely sell him in January.

He said: “I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club, if the right price is there.

“I think if it’s the right time for the player to go, from my perspective that’s not my decision that would be Phil [Giles, director of football] or Matthew [Benham, Brentford’s owner] in the end, then I think if they have developed well with us, been on the journey, and now they’re proven good enough to go to the top clubs, then I think it’s the right thing, if it’s the right price.”

When asked if the above applies to Toney as well, he said: “Yeah, I think so!”

TBR View:

Tottenham have had a fantastic start to the season, and as things stand, their attack looks great.

However, despite Richarlison’s heroics against Sheffield United over the weekend, Ange Postecoglou could do with a prolific number nine to fill the void Kane has left.

Toney would be a fantastic option, and if Spurs can, they should get him.

However, Frank stressed that he would only be sold for the right fee, and that figure reportedly stands at £80 million at this moment in time.