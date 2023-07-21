‘Dangerous’ Arsenal target is about to join Unai Emery at Aston Villa

Arsenal are now unlikely to be able to sign Moussa Diaby this summer as the winger is said to be on his way to Aston Villa in the coming days.

The Gunners have had an excellent window so far, having signed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Edu’s focus now is on outgoings, and Granit Xhaka has already been sold.

Any Arsenal move for Diaby would’ve happened late in the window, but Aston Villa have now taken advantage of that. That’s why Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, thinks this move is ‘off the table’ for Mikel Arteta now.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Moussa Diaby to Arsenal ‘off the table’ as he nears Aston Villa move

Arsenal went into the market with two new midfielders and a versatile defender as their top priorities.

Mikel Arteta and Edu deserve immense praise as all of the above have been addressed, with Havertz and Rice strengthening Arsenal’s midfield, and Timber bolstering their defensive depth.

The Gunners may still bring in one of two new players in this window. A new midfielder will be needed if Thomas Partey leaves, but the most important move now is a backup right winger to provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

Moussa Diaby, branded as an ‘incredibly dangerous’ player by Christian Streich (Bundesliga.com), would’ve been ideal for Arsenal, but Jones believes that move is ‘off the table’ now.

Jones said about Arsenal’s pursuit of a new wide forward: “I feel like Diaby might be off the table before Arsenal can get there.

“My information is that if Arsenal go for another attacker, it would be at the very end of the window. So you’d be looking perhaps at Cancelo as the defensive option at that point and then also looking for a player that can challenge or back up Saka.”

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter yesterday that Diaby is on the verge of signing for Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

TBR View:

Diaby would’ve been a great option for Arsenal.

The Frenchman is absolutely rapid, is a great dribbler and more importantly, he can score goals and create chances on a consistent basis. His record at Bayer Leverkusen last season was a very impressive one – 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

That’s a near-identical output to what Saka managed at Arsenal last season, and the two players on the right wing at the Emirates would’ve made the Gunners incredibly strong.

Diaby, however, is now set to start the season under Unai Emery as an Aston Villa player.