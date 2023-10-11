EFL Championship leaders Leicester City weren’t happy when Liverpool signed youngster Trey Nyoni this summer.

A report from The Guardian has named the 20 youngsters to look out for in the Premier League this season.

Every year they highlight the best academy stars in the country that have a shot of making it one day.

Jurgen Klopp already has a plethora of young players knocking on the door of the senior side right now.

Winger Ben Doak featured in the Scouted50 this season and is already making an impact in the Europa League this year.

It seems like a matter of time until Stefan Bajcetic is regularly featuring at the base of midfield too with Alexis Mac Allister not looking like a natural in the number six role.

The likes of Jarell Quansah and Bobby Clark are in Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts as well.

The Reds dipped into the transfer market in the summer to further improve their academy prospects.

Liverpool poached talented midfielder Trey Nyoni from Leicester and he’s already making an impact in the Under-18s.

It’s safe to say that the Championship side weren’t best pleased with losing the 16-year-old.

Leicester unhappy Liverpool signed Nyoni this summer

The report from The Guardian shares some of the reasons why Liverpool fans should be getting excited about Nyoni.

They describe him as having ‘beautiful balance, two good feet and the ability to beat this marker on either side’.

They go on to say that ‘there was consternation at Leicester’ when Nyoni was signed by Liverpool in the summer.

Nyoni has already played for England’s Under-16 side and is regularly featuring for the club’s Under-18 side.

Two goals in his first two games for Liverpool’s academy side is a fantastic beginning to life on Merseyside.

Scoring a 96th winner against rivals Everton is also a surefire way to earn plenty of praise from the Liverpool faithful.

Nyoni has already been on the bench in the Premier League 2 for the Under-21 team and will likely make his debut at that level in the coming season.

Liverpool have plenty of youngsters to be very excited about right now and Nyoni is another name to add to that list.