Liverpool winger Ben Doak has been named as one of the best youth prospects in the world for the upcoming season.

Scouted Football released their Scouted50 list yesterday which has identified 50 wonderkids to watch over the next year.

Liverpool have a habit of developing some exceptional talent, with current vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold the perfect example.

The intrepid right-back is one of England’s most impressive technical players and the fact there are debates over whether he should be playing in defence or midfield shows how capable he is in possession.

Liverpool also have a knack for identifying some of the best young talent from around the world.

They’ve raided Fulham in recent years to sign Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, although the young Portuguese has failed to make an impact at Anfield yet.

Liverpool also spotted that Ben Doak was one of the best prospects at Celtic and acted quickly to sign him last March for £600,000.

Now, he’s among some of the best wonderkids in the world and ranked ahead of players such as Brighton’s Carlos Baleba who cost £23m this summer.

The ‘incredible’ winger is already featuring for the first team and this season’s Europa League could be the perfect opportunity to showcase his talents.

Liverpool star Doak named one of world’s best prospects

Doak has been ranked 15th among Scouted Football’s best youngsters, with Brighton star Evan Ferguson at the top of the list.

They tend to overlook some of the most obvious wonderkids in the world with the likes of Jude Bellingham unlikely to feature, although his younger brother Jobe is included.

When commenting on Doak, they say: “If you’re of a Liverpool and or Scottish persuasion, you should be very excited about Ben Doak.

“There’s every reason to expect that he’s Liverpool’s replacement for Mohamed Salah not only in the long run but for this season too.”

Liverpool are going to have to address how they replace Mohamed Salah sooner rather than later.

Jarrod Bowen has been linked but Doak is the prospect at Liverpool that has the best chance of stepping up into that role.

He’s been likened to Arjen Robben by one Liverpool coach which is a very flattering comparison.

If he can cut inside and score from the right like the legendary Dutchman then he’ll be a very popular player at Anfield in the future.