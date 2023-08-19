‘Legend’: Arsenal’s Rob Holding raves about £10m player Mikel Arteta sold

Arsenal star Rob Holding has praised Matt Turner after the goalkeeper picked up his first win as a Nottingham Forest player yesterday.

The Reds secured a 2-1 win over Sheffield United thanks to goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Chris Wood. Turner had a good game, and Holding praised him on Instagram.

Arsenal’s Rob Holding praises Matt Turner on Instagram

Matt Turner joined Arsenal from New England Revolution last year.

The American, in his 12 months at the Emirates, made seven appearances and kept four clean sheets. During his time as a Gunner, he even became the USMNT number one, for whom he impressed in the World Cup in Qatar as well.

Nobody really expected Turner to leave Arsenal this summer, but when Nottingham Forest came in with a £10 million bid (Guardian) to sign him, Mikel Arteta decided to let him.

Turner joined the Reds a little over a week ago and made his debut against Arsenal last weekend. He got off to a losing start, but he picked up his first win as a Forest player against Sheffield United yesterday.

The American pulled off a great save in the second half to deny Bénie Traoré, who looked certain to score after going through on goal.

Holding, who must have watched the game, seemed impressed.

Replying to Turner’s Instagram post, he wrote: “Legend!”

Arsenal have moved on

After Matt Turner completed his move to Nottingham Forest, Arsenal wrapped up a deal to sign David Raya from Brentford.

The Spaniard has initially just joined on loan, but there is an expectation that this move will be made permanent next year.

Raya will likely start as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale in goal, but the 27-year-old is a top-quality goalkeeper, and he will push the Englishman to his limits.

It will be interesting to see when Raya will get to make his debut for the Gunners this season.