Victor Orta thought he'd got new Leeds manager sewn up this week before Iraola u-turn











Leeds United are still looking for a new manager ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Manchester United and haven’t quite given up on Andoni Iraola.

Reports over last week had suggested Iraola had turned down the chance to become the news Leeds boss. The Whites are searching to replace Jesse Marsch, who was sacked last weekend.

However, according to The Athletic, all hope is not lost for Leeds when it comes to Iraola. Phil Hay writes in his latest report today how Leeds were actually convinced Iraola was going to join.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s reported how the Rayo Vallecano coach had given no indication that he didn’t want the job and that, effectively, he’d told the Vallecano board that it was too good a chance to turn down.

However, the Spanish side dug their heels. There is a release clause in play but the clause is said to be convoluted, with the coach himself essentially having to trigger the release.

Victor Orta has since returned from his trip to Spain and other managers have since been mentioned, including Arnie Slot. But the Dutch coach is also said to be staying put for now as well. Marcelo Gallardo is another name who has been linked, but once again, he is proving hard to get.

TBR’s View: Leeds might well end up getting Iraola

It doesn’t seem like this one is quite done with yet. If Iraola is basically saying he’d like to take the job, then that should give Leeds enough encouragement to keep on pushing.

Leeds need to get the right man in to replace Marsch. Iraola has done ‘remarkable‘ things over in Spain. And in terms of what he brings to the table, he ticks a lot of boxes at Elland Road.

This one isn’t over. Expect Leeds to try again for Iraola before the week is over.