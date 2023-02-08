Danny Murphy says Leeds' next potential manager has already done something 'remarkable'











Danny Murphy has told TalkSPORT that Leeds United’s next potential manager in Andoni Iraola has already done something ‘remarkable’ in Spain.

Leeds dismissed Jesse Marsch on Monday afternoon after the American boss had only managed two wins in his last 17 Premier League games.

The Whites face a trip to Old Trafford tonight without a permanent manager in the dugout, but Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani are busy working on replacing Marsch.

Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant, Carlos Corberan, has been ruled out of the race after he penned a new deal with West Brom yesterday.

The likes of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Steven Gerrard have also been linked with the Leeds hotseat.

But Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Rayo Vallecano boss Iraola is currently leading the race. Now, Murphy has praised the 40-year-old for the job he has done in La Liga.

Photo by Pablo Garcia/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Murphy praises Iraola

Speaking on TalkSPORT today, Murphy said that while it would be a risk from Leeds to appoint Iraola, he lauded his achievements in Spain.

“He has done a remarkable job when you look at what he’s done. Coming up, they’re now in fifth,” the former Liverpool man said.

“They’ve had the semi-final of the cup. It’s a risk, but so was [Roberto] De Zerbi. There’s no exact science to this, you think you’ve got somebody who’s been there and done it, but they can fail.”

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Iraola plays an exciting brand of football and he’s doing an excellent job with Rayo Vallecano. He’s taken them from the Spanish second division into the top five of La Liga.

It would certainly be a risk for Leeds to appoint him given his lack of Premier League experience.

But the Whites don’t seem to have many options at this moment in time, with Corberan out of the race and a Bielsa return deemed unlikely.

Show all