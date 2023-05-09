Leeds want to snap up 'excellent' striker on a free transfer, he's got a bizarre scoring record











Leeds United now want to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer to improve their attacking options.

That’s according to a report from Fotomac, who suggest Elland Road might not be his only potential destination in England.

It was a disastrous day for Leeds United’s hopes of Premier League survival despite not playing.

They would have been buoyed by Leicester City’s 5-3 defeat to Fulham in yesterday’s early kick-off.

However, not many fans would have seen Everton’s demolition of Brighton coming.

To top it off, Nottingham Forest won a sensational match against Southampton that saw Leeds drop to 19th.

Regardless of those results, the club still need to start preparing for next season.

Leeds reportedly want to sign Moussa Dembele in the summer to add some extra firepower to the squad.

A bizarre stat suggests the Frenchman is set to have a brilliant campaign wherever he ends up next season.

Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds want to sign Moussa Dembele

The report from Fotomac states that, ‘Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham from England and Inter from Italy are interested in the player.’

The ‘excellent’ striker hasn’t had the best season, but that might not put Leeds off.

In Dembele’s last three seasons, he scored one goal, followed by 21 goals and only three goals this season.

It suggests that the 26-year-old is set to have a bumper year next season.

Moussa Dembele’s contract is about to expire at Lyon with no sign of a last-minute extension.

Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images

It means that several teams will be fighting to offer him the best deal in the summer.

It puts the forward in a strong position and might make it difficult for Leeds to sign him.

They will almost certainly need to be in the Premier League to stand any chance of bringing him in.

During his time at Fulham, he’s proved that he can score plenty of goals in England.

It’s no surprise that Leeds want to sign Dembele given the current form of their forwards.

Georginio Rutter is yet to open his account since his club-record move, and Patrick Bamford’s form has been very hit-and-miss.

Rodrigo Moreno has been their only consistent goal scorer this season, but his injury record means Leeds simply can’t rely on him all season.

