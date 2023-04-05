Report: Everton offer Lyon striker Moussa Dembele four year contract











Jeunesfooteux are reporting that Everton have tabled an offer to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman, will be leaving the Ligue 1 side when his contract expires at the end of the current season. The Toffees have decided to try to get in early and beat fellow Premier League side Aston Villa to his signature.

The report goes on to say that Everton have offered Moussa Dembele a four year contract worth around €5million a season. The offer is around £84k-a-week should he choose to sign for the Merseyside club.

Lyon will be losing around £20 million, per Transfermarkt, as this is the price they bought him for from Scottish side Celtic.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images



The 26 year old shone at Celtic and helped the club win trophies. He scored 51 goals in 94 appearances. Since moving to Lyon, he has managed 70 goals in 171 appearances.

It is this season where he has massively struggled. Dembele went from scoring 21 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season to only scoring three goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

There is no doubt that Dembele is a great finisher as he has a very good tally. His current season will be a worry but if Everton can get him back to his best they have a great player.

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed managing him at Celtic. After a performance, he praised the striker and told the Daily Record: “He was excellent. I am very pleased to have him back and his contribution.”

A move away will not just suit Everton, but also Dembele. A new club might be the catalyst he needs to get back to his goalscoring ways.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

