Leeds want Facundo Medina, he would have been'perfect' for Marcelo Bielsa











Leeds United are now reportedly interested in signing Argentinian defender Facundo Medina, who has a big fan in Marcelo Bielsa.

The report from Italian outlet ASRomaLive.it suggests Leeds are one of a number of sides interested in the 23-year-old.

Despite their precarious position in the Premier League, Leeds need to start preparing for next season.

Javi Gracia will want to prioritise bringing in a consistent goal scorer, as right now Georginio Rutter doesn’t look like that player.

Their record signing has yet to find the back of the net in seven Premier League appearances.

However, Leeds will want to strengthen across the squad as the Premier League continues to improve year-on-year.

Facundo Medina could be the man Leeds decide to bring in this summer, just as Marcelo Bielsa attempted to do so before.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In 2021, Media was linked with a move to Elland Road, and his style was described as ‘perfect’ for Bielsa.

Whether that means he’ll slot into Javi Gracia’s system as easily is yet to be seen.

Leeds keen on Medina, Bielsa was a huge fan

The report from ASRomaLive suggests that Lens value Medina at around €30-35m [£26.5-31m.

However, they also believe they may struggle to achieve that figure in the summer.

Leeds are one of several Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Aston Villa who are interested in Medina.

The left-footed centre-back has three assists this season, and is incredibly composed in possession.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Compared to other centre-backs in Europe’s big five leagues, he’s in the top 1% of defenders for forward passing and successful dribbles.

However, this is likely because he’s also been playing as a left-back at times this season.

The Argentinian international narrowly missed out on being part of the World Cup squad that went on to lift the trophy.

At 23, he’s got a bright future ahead of him on the international stage.

Leeds may want to move away from signing Bielsa-style players like Medina.

However, he’s a quality defender having a brilliant season in France, and could be the perfect replacement with Diego Llorente set to move on.

