Leeds United’s bid for ‘irreplaceable’ Championship star has just been rejected

Leeds United’s first attempt to sign Kenny McLean has reportedly been rejected by Norwich City.

There are just four days left in the transfer window and the Whites are busy on the market. New additions in several areas of the pitch are a necessity, but none more important than the midfield.

Sky Sports shares the latest on Leeds’ interest in McLean.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Norwich City reject Leeds United’s bid for Kenny McLean

Leeds United have lost quite a few of their midfielders following their relegation.

Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson are no longer at Elland Road, and Daniel Farke is desperate to replace them.

The Whites have been linked with plenty of midfielders over the last few days, but interest in 31-year-old Kenny McLean came in as a bit of a shock.

Now, Leeds have made their interest concrete with a bid, but they’ve failed.

Sky Sports claim Leeds’ opening bid to sign McLean from Norwich was worth £4 million. That, unsurprisingly, was rejected by the Canaries.

It remains to be seen if Farke will go back in with another bid in the coming days.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

TBR View:

Leeds’ interest in McLean is a bit of a shock until you realise he was one of Farke’s most trusted players at Norwich City when he was at the helm there.

The Scotsman played 114 times for Farke, scored eight goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions.

The Leeds boss absolutely loves McLean. Back in the summer of 2020, when the midfielder was linked with a move away from Carrow Road, Farke dismissed all the rumours by claiming he’s ‘irreplaceable‘

Now, it will be interesting to see if he can bring him to Elland Road before the window shuts.