Leeds in talks to sign 31-year-old Norwich player to replace Tyler Adams

Leeds United are looking to replace Tyler Adams as quick as possible and are apparently in talks to sign Kenny McLean from Norwich.

That’s according to TeamTalk, who claim the Whites are moving fast to replace Adams and want to bring in McLean to fill the void.

McLean, 31, worked with Daniel Farke at Norwich and they were successful together. The Scotland man has 30 caps for his country and is widely seen as one of the best signings in recent years at Carrow Road.

Leeds are trying to move to fill gaps left by a large amount of players departing this summer following relegation.

A number of high profile names including Rodrigo, Jack Harrison and now Adams, have all left or are due to leave Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side have started the season poorly as well, drawing with Cardiff and losing to Birmingham in the Championship thus far.

McLean’s experience will be seen as crucial for Farke, who is trying to pick up the pieces at bit in West Yorkshire.

Leeds need new faces who know the league

On paper, losing Tyler Adams and bringing in Kenny McLean might seem a huge letdown for Leeds fans.

But in reality, he might be what they need in the middle of the park. An experienced campaigner both at club and international level, sometimes these sorts of players are just what a team needs.

Further, Farke knows him well and a lot of the time, that trust between manager and player can be massive.

McLean won’t be a glamour signing for Leeds. But in terms of effectiveness, he might just be what Farke and this Leeds team need right now.